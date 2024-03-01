Paul Weller, who recently announced a 15 date April tour selling out in record time, confirms a second leg in 2024. This 17-date stint throughout October and November sees Paul and his band gracing stages right across the country and includes a date at the Brighton Centre (where The Jam played their final concert), two nights apiece in both Newcastle and Glasgow and finishing at the legendary Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

With a career spanning 5 decades and an extensive and eclectic catalogue of songs to delve into, expect to hear new tracks from Paul’s forthcoming album ‘66’ (released 24th May) along with deep cuts from his back catalogue and fan favourites.

As ever, Paul keeps tickets to his shows reasonably priced, so hurry before these dates also sell out. Tickets on sale 10am on 8th March.

Catch Paul at these venues:

Oct 17 – CHELTENHAM Centaur

Oct 18 – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

Oct 19 – BRIGHTON Centre

Oct 21 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

Oct 22 – WOLVERHAMPTON Halls

Oct 24 – NEWCASTLE 02 City Hall

Oct 25 – NEWCASTLE 02 City Hall

Oct 27 – DUNDEE Caird Hall

Oct 28 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Oct 29 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Oct 31 – HULL Connexin Live

Nov 01 – MANCHESTER 02 Apollo

Nov 02 – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Nov 04 – LIVERPOOL Olympia

Nov 05 – BRADFORD St George’s Hall

Nov 07 – OXFORD New Theatre

Nov 08 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.

www.paulweller.com