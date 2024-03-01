Paul Weller, who recently announced a 15 date April tour selling out in record time, confirms a second leg in 2024. This 17-date stint throughout October and November sees Paul and his band gracing stages right across the country and includes a date at the Brighton Centre (where The Jam played their final concert), two nights apiece in both Newcastle and Glasgow and finishing at the legendary Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.
With a career spanning 5 decades and an extensive and eclectic catalogue of songs to delve into, expect to hear new tracks from Paul’s forthcoming album ‘66’ (released 24th May) along with deep cuts from his back catalogue and fan favourites.
As ever, Paul keeps tickets to his shows reasonably priced, so hurry before these dates also sell out. Tickets on sale 10am on 8th March.
Catch Paul at these venues:
Oct 17 – CHELTENHAM Centaur
Oct 18 – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
Oct 19 – BRIGHTON Centre
Oct 21 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
Oct 22 – WOLVERHAMPTON Halls
Oct 24 – NEWCASTLE 02 City Hall
Oct 25 – NEWCASTLE 02 City Hall
Oct 27 – DUNDEE Caird Hall
Oct 28 – GLASGOW Barrowland
Oct 29 – GLASGOW Barrowland
Oct 31 – HULL Connexin Live
Nov 01 – MANCHESTER 02 Apollo
Nov 02 – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru
Nov 04 – LIVERPOOL Olympia
Nov 05 – BRADFORD St George’s Hall
Nov 07 – OXFORD New Theatre
Nov 08 – LONDON Eventim Apollo
Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.
Leave a Reply