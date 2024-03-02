Jason Steele is down to continue in goal today (Saturday 2 March) as Tariq Lamptey, Carlos Baleba and Pervis Estupinan are all named in the starting line up for the Seagulls.

Brighton and Hove Albion will continue to try to make ground on Manchester United in pursuit of a European place next season at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Adam Lallana is expected to make a rare start while Pascal Gross drops to the bench against Fulham.

The sides drew 1-1 at the Amex in October while last weekend the hosts beat Man United 2-1 deep into what was once known as Fergie time at Old Trafford.

West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are breathing down Albion’s neck while three points would take Brighton to within a few points of the Manchester side in sixth.

The Reds will have a game in hand until the Manchester derby tomorrow.

Fulham are in 12th place in the Premier League table, with 32 points from 26 matches, seven points off the Albion.

They are missing the suspended midfielder Joao Palhinha whose equaliser cancelled out Ferguson’s goal when the two sides played at Falmer in the autumn. Willian is on the bench.

Brighton are also missing a player through suspension, with Billy Gilmour absent after a red card against Everton last weekend.

Attentive fans will not need reminding that Fulham did the double over Albion last season.

And while older supporters will have fond memories of a player called Harry Wilson, today it is Fulham who will be fielding a player with that name – one of a number to pose a threat.