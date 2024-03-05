The ‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’ – Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival – has announced an additional raft of names for this summer’s event as it prepares to return to picturesque Glynde Place in East Sussex in July.

Included in the list of newly announced acts is 2024 breakout star Olivia Dean, one of the UK music scene’s hottest prospects who, following a whirlwind 12 months in which she was nominated for three Brit Awards including ‘Artist Of The Year’, was named as a BBC Music Introducing ‘Artist Of The Year’ and released a Mercury-nominated debut album, takes top billing on the Saturday night and will perform her first festival headline show. Dean will line up alongside 10-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who is touring in celebration of a milestone 50 years in music and headlines the Sunday night.

Also included in the latest round of additions are 100 million selling Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dionne Warwick, seminal acid jazz outfit Galliano, South London singer-songwriter Joel Culpepper, the soul-stirring singer (and one third of Motown Records’ famed group Blaze) Josh Milan, genre-spanning Irish five-piece Bricknasty, powerful British soul singer Alice Russell, alternative singer-songwriter and guitarist Rosie Frater-Taylor, and following her hugely acclaimed show in London last month (“one of rap’s modern revolutionaries” NME), the US rapper and producer Noname.

The newly announced acts join the 70 million-selling US funk outfit Kool & The Gang, whose string of international hit singles includes ‘Ladies Night’, ‘Celebration’, ‘Jungle Boogie’ and ‘Get Down On It’, powerhouse UK vocalist Joss Stone, Brazilian pianist, composer, and bandleader Sergio Mendes, British R&B star Mahalia, who headlines on the Friday evening, US psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, who were nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2020 Grammys, the trailblazing, inspirational husband and wife vocal duo The War & Treaty, Grammy-winning blues sensation Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, and London-based Australian soul singer Jordan Rakei, whose much anticipated new album is due out on Decca Records in 2024 ahead of a sold out show at The Royal Albert Hall.

A selection of the world’s most revered contemporary jazz acts will feature across the weekend including multi-award-winning US vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, visionary multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, who recently received a Grammy for her Blue Note Records debut ‘The Omnichord Real Book’, Mercury-nominated Scottish pianist and Jazz FM ‘Instrumentalist of the Year’ Fergus McCreadie, Japanese pianist Hiromi with her Sonicwonder project, Blue Note drummer Johnathan Blake, the 8-time Grammy-winning US bassist Christian McBride, “fusion’s greatest drummer” Billy Cobham, who will be performing his Time Machine project shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday, boundary-pushing young drummer Roni Kaspi, vocalist Alicia Olatuja and bassist Michael Olatuja’s afrobeat-inflected duo Olatuja, Tunisian singer and oud master Dhafer Youssef, UK pianist Andrew McCormack featuring Kyle Eastwood, fiery US saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, and one of the UK’s most esteemed jazz singers Jacqui Dankworth.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2024 line-up to date (more acts to be announced):

Chaka Khan (Celebrating 50 Years In Music)

Olivia Dean (Debut Festival Headline Performance)

Dionne Warwick

Jordan Rakei

Mahalia

Black Pumas

Noname

Joss Stone

Kool & The Gang

Sérgio Mendes

Hiromi

Billy Cobham’s Time Machine

Galliano

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Meshell Ndegeocello

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Dhafer Youssef

Christian McBride

Alice Russell

The War and Treaty

Balimaya Project

Josh Milan

Johnathan Blake

Fergus McCreadie

Joel Culpepper

Jacqui Dankworth

Amie Blu

Andrew McCormack feat. Kyle Eastwood

James Brandon Lewis

Rosie Frater-Taylor

Natalie Williams Soul Family

Olatuja

Bricknasty

Konyikeh

Jamie Leeming

Jon Regen

Roni Kaspi

Norman Willmore

Additional offerings this year will include a wellness and yoga area, a host of activities aimed at children, the Supremium area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions, breakfast news reviews and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday July 5th to Sunday July 7th 2024. More acts will be announced in due course.

Tickets start at £72 (day, weekend, camping, Supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

lovesupremefestival.com