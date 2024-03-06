Bin crews have voted to go on strike if talks with Brighton and Hove City Council fail to settle a dispute over proposed changes to working practices.

The GMB union said: “Cityclean workers hope to resolve issues through ongoing discussions.

“More than a hundred Brighton refuse workers based at the Hollingdean depot have voted for industrial action with the potential to walk out on strike should negotiations fail.

“The vote for industrial action was passed with a 92 per cent majority.

“Workers were balloted for potential action after raising concerns about an ongoing consultation which includes changes to normal working practices.

“GMB members have a number of unanswered questions about how new processes would work, their implementation and requesting reviews of any changes to ensure they work for staff and residents.

“Strike dates have not yet been announced due to ongoing negotiations with Cityclean management around the consultation changes.”

The changes are understood to affect staff who collect rubbish and recycling rather than those who work in street cleaning.

GMB senior organiser Lib Whitfield said: “GMB members are concerned about a number of issues in the consultation and lack of process clarification.

“We reached out to the council before moving to a formal ballot to avoid any potential dispute escalation affecting members and residents of Brighton and Hove.

“GMB has met with the council and has further talks planned so we decided not to issue a strike notice to allow for these talks to continue.

“We have committed to work with the council to ensure the best resolution of our members concerns and to avoid any action.

“GMB hope to resolve members concerns without any industrial action but members have protected themselves through normal industrial processes by voting for action as a last resort should they need.”