The lease of a new cafe or restaurant in Hove Beach Park is up for grabs as work to complete the park continues.

The Outdoor Sports Hub, on Western Esplanade close to the King Alfred, will have a café/restaurant at first floor level, surrounded by outdoor terraces on three sides. There will also be a kiosk at ground level.

The rest of the ground floor of the building will include new public toilets, showers and changing facilities and the clubhouse for Hove and Kingsway Bowls Club.

Located on the Western Esplanade close to Hove Street South and the King Alfred Leisure Centre, the beach is immediately to the south of the building with the bowling greens to the north. Entry from the esplanade will be up two sweeping staircases from the west and east.

Councillor Julie Cattell, lead member for major projects, said: “The new park is taking shape quickly now and creating lots of interest. It will be an exciting public space right on the seafront with facilities residents and visitors alike will enjoy.”

“We are seeking independent operators who will provide a quality hospitality offer within this brand-new facility in a prime beach location It will cater for residents and visitors enjoying the gardens, varied sports facilities and the beach.”

The recently named park is being created through the Kingsway to the Sea project, which is regenerating the underused facilities and green spaces on the seafront in West Hove.

The new park will stretch from Hove Lagoon to the King Alfred Leisure Centre. When finished it will feature the new Outdoor Sports Hub plus gardens, wheeled sports areas, tennis and padel tennis courts, a croquet lawn and improvements to the facilities at Hove Lagoon.

Predominantly funded by the government’s Levelling Up Fund, work is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.

Full details of the facilities and contract opportunities can be found on the council website. The closing date for applications is Thursday 28 March 2024.