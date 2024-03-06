FEEDER + BERRIES – DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEXHILL-ON-SEA 3.4.24

It’s a miserable cold Sunday night in Bexhill-on-Sea and I’m in need of my cockles warming, so there is no better place to be than the De La Warr Pavilion to cheer me up. This venue is often described as iconic due to its architecture and at the same time it continues to attract iconic music acts with tonight being no different as Feeder return having played here in April 2022 as part of the ‘Torpedo Tour’ to promote their eleventh studio album. On Saturday night they set out to promote their twelfth studio album ‘Black/Red’ in Cambridge and here we are on Sunday in East Sussex for the second night of an 18 date UK tour culminating in a major London show at The Roundhouse. But it doesn’t end here as they have recently announced eight record store shows with the final date being hosted by our local favourite Resident Records at Chalk on Thursday 11th April. Tickets HERE.

It’s been 30 years since Feeder were formed with two of the founder members including lead vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas hailing from Newport in South Wales, though tragically the other, Jon Lee, took his own life in 2002, which proved a major setback, but also in turn formed the basis for writing their fourth album ‘Comfort In Sound.’ In spite of this, the band have continued throughout apart from a four year hiatus between 2012 and 2016. Amazingly this is to be my first time seeing Feeder play live and given the band’s hefty back catalogue I am excited for tonight and I leave home telling my wife that “I’m going out for a while so I can get a musical high with my friends” but alas it is lost on her. I‘m eagerly anticipating hearing some of the songs that brought them so much chart success with ten Top 10 albums including two compilations, eleven Top 20 singles, and seven Indie chart number ones. So here they are soon to be twelve studio albums deep and the proof of their success and longevity is that they are one of only a few artists to have had a top ten album in the past four decades, which is no mean feat in itself.

First up on stage tonight though we have BERRIES and their blend of indie garage rock. As chance would have it, I stumbled across tonight’s support act last September when I made a trip to Dover to see Sleeper playing at The Booking Hall. They put on an impressive set on that occasion especially given the stifling heat that goes hand in hand with that venue, which I have been reliably informed due to being a listed building they are unable to install air conditioning.

Holly, guitar and lead vocals and Lauren, bass and backing vocals hail from Norfolk, but they formed the band in London. There has been one change of personnel since their formation on the drums which now sees Lexi (The Franklys and Safari Inn) taking over. On scouring the BERRIES Facebook page, I noticed that it was started in 2013 which I found rather confusing as there was little mention of these early days anywhere. Well Holly was so convinced that she was going to be in a band, and wanted to call it BERRIES that she started the Facebook page at least four years before its formation so that no-one else would take the name. Now that is the type of confidence which spills over into the stage show as Holly has the Feeder crowd, probably a lot who may never have heard or seen the band before, clapping along to ‘Wall Of Noise’ and we are only two songs in. Her exuberance is infectious, and you can’t help but like this band, especially as they have the musical prowess to match.

Holly owns the room with her detailed riffs and clear vocals, it’s nice to be able to actually hear the lyrics especially when they are so well-crafted and thought provoking, whilst Lauren leaves nothing on stage with her energy and basslines that give the songs that extra oomph, and in Lexi they appear to have found a gem who is a powerhouse on drums and is given plenty of opportunities to show off her skill. It is obvious to see that this band are enjoying themselves and I notice that they have all stuck their backstage passes to their jeans which is a nice touch. There is a muted response when Holly asks “How are we Bexhill?”, but she’s having none of it and demands an answer asking a second time to which the response is much warmer though not quite as hot as Dover Booking Hall. A definite positive is that there is no inane talking in the audience throughout the set as I find that most irritating. In fact, the only words I could hear around me were of praise which is quite an achievement for a support act where the crowd are usually there to see the main band.

‘We Are Machines’ is dedicated to those who have hated their job which most people can probably identify with given the reception. BERRIES are not afraid to confront sensitive issues such as mental health in their songs which is refreshing to hear as it is so prevalent in today’s high-pressure society. The next single ‘Jagged Routine’ sounds good on first listen and even more impressive is that it’s only the second time they have played it live, so I decide to purchase the exclusive handwritten signed lyrics which the band write before each gig. A nice DIY personal touch. The near 30 minute set ends with ‘Spiral’ and I am well and truly warmed up. I am also now the proud owner of both the (white) vinyl and CD copies of their first album after tonight’s performance and I’m eagerly anticipating the October release of their follow-up with a headline tour to accompany said release. BERRIES will be opening the tour in Brighton, playing at the wonderful Prince Albert on 23rd October and I would urge you to purchase a ticket to catch this band in an intimate venue whilst you can. (Details HERE). With their energy it promises to be a hot and sweaty one, but again not as hot as The Booking Hall. The band also had just a few free stickers which one band member may have ordered in the wrong size, so I took a handful with which to decorate various venues.

At 8.33pm Feeder take to the stage and almost thirty years later I am now able to tick them off my list of bands I want to see. I somehow missed the stage being built up during the interval and suddenly notice that the drums are elevated above the rest of the band, so Geoff Holroyde isn’t hidden away at the back like most drummers. In truth he needs to be, otherwise I think it would be hard to look past the fashion icon that is Taka Hirose on bass wearing a beige Adidas top and sporting arguably the best hairstyle and beard in music by anyone over the age of 50. Grant is advertising the band’s ‘Black/Red’ album on his white t-shirt, whilst Tommy on rhythm guitar is looking cool in all black with some mega flared trousers. We are all set and the band kick off proceedings with ‘ELF’ and it’s almost Rock Opera like opening, from their double A sided single released last October. Just for parity the other side of the single ‘Playing With Fire’ appears later in the set.

Feeder have successfully tinkered with various genres throughout their existence and tonight’s setlist pretty much spans their career, though there is nothing played from after the 2005 album ‘Pushing The Senses’ through until we get to ‘Tallulah’ which was released in 2019, missing out on four albums worth. Still as Grant points out tonight is to promote their new album and not a greatest hits tour and there are six songs on tonight’s setlist from the new ‘Black/Red’ album which is due to be released on 5th April. As they play these songs on a regular basis, I’m sure that they will get even better and for those attending more than one gig, one woman at the merch stall says she is attending 10 dates on the tour, then they will become more familiar. Those attending Chalk next month will get a bargain as the vinyl and gig admission bundle isn’t much different in cost than the admission fee is tonight, especially as it’s a double album which Grant tells us is their first and probably the only one they will ever release. From searching YouTube there are now videos of the new songs so you can familiarise yourself with them before you attend.

The curveball of the night is when they play their first ever single, the much underrated ‘Tangerine’ which somehow only reached number 60 in the charts. They played it last night in Cambridge for the first time in years and to be honest I had forgotten just how good it is until now. Grant is almost apologetic about it as he says they were experimenting back then to get where they are today. Describing it as an old fashioned mosh pit song I am hoping to see some action, but alas the Bexhill crowd isn’t very animated, but it still blows me away even though I have to be content with jigging around on the barrier with no physical contact, but it is still one of my highlights. I can feel the emotion in the room when they slow it down for ‘Just The Way I’m Feeling’ and ‘High’ as the audience sing along, and then there’s the euphoria when they speed it back up for ‘Insomnia’, showing that there is some life in Bexhill as a mosh pit almost takes hold. Four cracking songs which show off the band’s talent for mixing it up.

Grant seems a bit concerned at the lack of interaction from the audience and has to check that they are connecting. I have to say that my preference is for the older material and with six songs from the new album, it’s not always easy to get an overwhelming reaction from a crowd hearing new songs played live for the first time, when there are so many tried and tested favourites, so there is always going to be ebbs and flows in a 90 minute gig, though saying that the current single ‘Lost In The Wilderness’ is well received and again it’s only the second time it’s been played live. Their next single ‘Hey You’ Grant tells us is a homage to the eighties which he feels got a bad rap, and to be fair it does take me back to that decade but definitely not to the kind of music I was listening to! Grant remembers that he has to play a request for two members of tonight’s crowd Finlay and Josh. He teases us by announcing it as an unexpected song before he plays the opening riff from ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and other Nirvana tunes, which seems to work with engaging the audience.

My favourite new track was probably the slower ‘Soldiers Of Love’, which would have been spectacular with a piper playing the bagpipe introduction rather than a recording, though to be fair it isn’t that long so maybe not worth it. This could well end up being another anthem for the crowd to sing along to in due course. A good start to a wonderful encore as it’s followed by the classic tune that is ‘Buck Rogers’ and then of course there is my favourite song of the night and of their massive back catalogue, the last song of the set ‘Just A Day.’ Judging by the crowd’s reaction a lot of other fans feel the same way and leaves everyone satisfied with their lot. The video that accompanies this is one of my favourites of all time. A simple but brilliant idea it resonates with me as it shows various fans playing air guitar and singing along in their bedrooms, something I did when I was younger and may still do even now in spite of my age, though the scissor jumps are less frequent due to my ageing knees. Life begins at 60!

Personally, I would love to have heard ‘Seven Days In The Sun’ and the ear blasting ‘Lost And Found’ played live, but I only have myself to blame for leaving it so long and maybe I will have to wait for the next greatest hits tour. Until the next time.

