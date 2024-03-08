Abandoned roadworks materials left on a busy road between Hangleton and Portslade have finally been claimed by the council after three different organisations denied being responsible for them.

North Portslade Councillor Peter Atkinson said the “ludicrous” situation came after he checked with three different authorities, who all said the materials were not theirs.

The abandoned roadworks by the A27 Hangleton interchange roundabout were first reported in January by a resident who said the materials were restricting sight on the roundabout.

After National Highways and West Sussex County Council both denied that the materials were theirs, Brighton and Hove City Council finally admitted to the materials being part of an earlier roadworks programme.

The chair of the council’s transport and sustainability committee, Councillor Trevor Muten, said: “We’re sorry about the abandoned roadworks materials by the A27 Hangleton interchange roundabout.

“The work that was being carried out on some illuminated signs near the roundabout was on the boundary of land that Highways England is responsible for.

“But the works were the council’s responsibility. We’re chasing our contractor to remove the materials by the end of this week.

“We’d like to thank everyone who contacted the council raising these concerns, which we have now acted upon.”

Cllr Atkinson said: “I’m grateful that we’ve finally got to the bottom of who is responsible for these works and the accompanying materials.

“It was incredibly frustrating being bumped between different organisations but we got there in the end, which is a relief.”