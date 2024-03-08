A driver has admitted hitting a cyclist while high on cannabis.

Aleksandrs Timofejevs, 40, was driving his VW Golf on Lewes Road when he hit Colin Bellamy near the junction with The Avenue in Bevendean.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving, and one count of causing serious injury through careless driving.

Prosecuting, Megan Attree said: “The defendant was driving towards Lewes Road. The victim was cycling on Lewes Road.

“The driver collided with the back wheel of the bicycle. He had failed to give way and failed to see the victim despite being in clear view for several seconds.

“The defendant had a dashcam which caught the incident in its entirety.”

After the crash, Timofejevs, of Donald Hall Road in Kemp Town, was found to have 3mg of cannabis per litre of blood, 50% higher than the legal driving limit of 2mg.

He had not been speeding, but had failed to slow down to give way.

Ms Atree said the victim, whose elbow was broken in the crash, was pursuing a claim against Timofejevs through insurance.

She said: “The victim has struggled with not knowing the prognosis of his injuries, particularly as the elbow fracture was missed at first and he was sent home from hospital.

“He doesn’t currently have a bike but it’s his main form of transport.”

Timofejevs’ defence lawyer said: “He’s extremely remorseful. Looking at the footage, you can see the cyclist is coming along in front and he does go out of view behind a bush, but then he comes back into view.

“He was horrified at what could have happened – the outcome could have been far worse than it was. He’s been so anxious about the proceedings.”

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report until 24 May by district judge Amanda Kelly. Timofejevs was given an interim driving ban.