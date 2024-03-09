Bad parking is more likely to have added to the pavement repairs backlog than the weedkiller ban, the Green Party said.

And the damage from bad parking shows up because weeds then grow through the cracks, the party added.

The Greens accused Labour of “falsely blaming” a £60 million bill for pavement repairs on weeds to justify a return to using a toxic herbicide.

Labour said that it had reluctantly decided to go back to using glyphosate – commonly known as Roundup – in a more targeted form to make paths and pavements safe.

The Greens said: “Claims weeds are one of the main causes behind a £60 million pavement repair backlog have been criticised by Green councillors who say Labour are making unsubstantiated public statements to justify a return to using toxic chemicals in the city.

“Despite Labour previously voting to ban the use of glyphosate on pavements in Brighton and Hove over serious health concerns, the current Labour administration recently voted to re-start using the controversial weedkiller – and spend upwards of £260,000 each year doing so.

“During a heated recent meeting, Labour’s Tim Rowkins, chair of the environment committee, claimed the council was spending £50,000 a month on reactive repairs to pavements and that uncontrolled weed growth was one of the primary causes behind a £60 million backlog.

“However, a ‘freedom of information’ (FoI) request submitted to the local authority has since found the council holds no data to support Councillor Rowkins’s claims that weeds are to blame.

“The FoI request asked for a breakdown in cost of damage due to plants growing in pavements for each financial year dating back to 2013-14.

“The response confirmed the council does not ‘record defects based on their cause’.

“This, argue Green councillors, proves Labour is not in a position to blame the backlog on weeds over other more likely causes, such as an increase in pavement parking, expanding tree roots or a lack of investment in the city’s ageing streets.

“The same FoI request also asked for a breakdown of the annual amount spent on pavement repairs during the same period.

“The council’s response showed a similar figure spent each year – with a low of £412,000 in 2018-19 to a high of £1.6 million in 2015-16.

“In fact, eight of the ten years covered by the FoI request showed a council spend of between £1 million and £1.4 million, suggesting the annual spend was largely unimpacted by Labour’s previous decision to ban glyphosate in 2019.”

Labour said that the financial cost alone “was never a primary justification” but the question had arisen at the annual budget council meeting last month when the focus had been on money.

Councillor Kerry Pickett, who represents the Greens on the City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee, said: “It is becoming clear Labour will say anything to justify their decision to instruct council staff to start using glyphosate again – a decision which is not only unpopular with residents but potentially harmful to them as well.

“To say there is a £60 million backlog in pavement repairs which is primarily caused by weed growth is simply not backed up by any data currently held by the council – something it took an FoI request to uncover.

“It is far more likely that pavement parking – something we know is becoming more and more common on our streets – is causing most of the damage and leaving cracked pavements which, if not repaired quickly, then see weeds growing through the gaps.

“Labour backed itself into a corner by promising to rid the city of weeds and, in a desperate attempt to avoid another embarrassing manifesto u-turn, they are trying to justify using glyphosate in whatever way they can – despite the fact, I may add, that not using glyphosate was also one of their pre-election promises.

“Labour need to stop misleading residents and instead use a robust data-driven approach to identify the actual cause of pavement damage and do something about it rather than just conveniently pin the blame on weed growth in the hope that people will be more likely to accept them using toxic chemicals on our streets.”

Councillor Rowkins said: “The FoI request simply said that we don’t record data on whether a specific piece of damage is caused by ‘plants’.

“But the council’s transport department – the team that are out every day inspecting and repairing our streets – has been very clear that weed growth, which has been uncontrolled for five years, is now causing damage and contributing to the £50,000 per month bill.

“While the driving factor of our new approach to weed management is to ensure that the city’s roads and pavements are safe and accessible for everybody, a secondary objective is absolutely bringing down the cost to the council of repairs to damaged footways.

“The Greens have consistently pretended that there isn’t a problem with weeds and are in denial about their failure to deal with the problem when they were in office.

“They have also not proposed any viable alternative to our plan and continue to just ignore the issue, to the detriment of many of our most vulnerable residents.

“Indeed, the Greens voted at committee in support of the option that officers clearly stated would not solve the problem.

“We are taking a more responsible approach that will get the problem back under control, using a far safer and more targeted application than ever before.

“We will then reduce the use of herbicides in a managed and responsible way while making sure our streets remain accessible to all of our residents.”