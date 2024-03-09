Roberto De Zerbi promised a Premier League reaction from his “suffering” Brighton and Hove Albion players after they were beaten 4-0 defeat by Roma, leaving their Europa League hopes hanging by a thread.

The Seagulls host Nottingham Forest tomorrow (Sunday 10 March) and will be looking to get back on track.

In their last Premier League outing they were also beaten – 3-0 by Fulham – and their form has looked increasingly unpredictable.

Despite winning just five of their last 21 league fixtures, Brighton are still in touch with the European places.

And a possible top-seven finish looks like being their only route back after the thrashing in Rome and the FA Cup exit at Wolves 10 days ago.

Victory over Forest could see them climb to seventh if results elsewhere go their way.

But the manager said that his team would need to respond to the hurt of their defeat in Rome on Thursday for their season not to go off course.

De Zerbie said: “We have to react because the defeat is part of football. We are suffering but it’s part of our work, the reaction we have to show, and to learn from the defeat because everyone can progress after that really tough defeat.

“I’m telling you what I said to my players in the meeting room. We have a big challenge and (Sunday) is a tough game for us.

“We finished Thursday, a big game, and after three days we play against a good team, who have had six days to prepare. We have had one hour.

“But from any defeat you can become better and stronger. My history explains that to me. I know the meaning of every defeat and I work harder to become better (as a coach).”

A number of key players will be assessed before the match at the Amex Stadium, with Danny Welbeck among those facing a late fitness check.

De Zerbi has been forced to contend with a lengthy injury list this season, a problem compounded by fixture congestion caused by a first ever European campaign.

He said: “We have to make a check tomorrow morning on Igor (Julio), then we have to analyse Danny Welbeck, Julio Enciso (and) Tariq Lamptey because they might not be able to play in the first XI after Thursday. Maybe they can play in the second half or part of game.

“Joao Pedro and James Milner I hope will be back after the international break.”

The game will be the team’s last in the league for three weeks, with next weekend’s scheduled meeting with Manchester City having been postponed because of City’s FA Cup involvement and the international break also upcoming.