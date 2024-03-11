Play equipment for older children has been removed from a popular park, prompting questions about when or even whether it will be replaced.

A wooden trim trail, climbing pole, spinning disc, overhead carousel and the old foundations of a zip wire were removed in January from Hove Park by Brighton and Hove City Council.

But the council said that it was consulting on what sort equipment should be included in a £200,000 refurbishment of the play area.

The items that were removed were at the southern end of the playground on the eastern side of the park, close to Goldstone Crescent.

They were said to be at the “end of their life” but some have said that their removal has left nothing in the play area for older children.

It comes a little over two years after Hove Park became the first to have a revamp as part of a £3 million project to create new playgrounds in 45 local parks.

When the new play area opened in September 2021, parents spoke about their children’s disappointment that the new apparatus was “too babyish”.

The park lost its rope climbing frame – and the slides had significantly smaller replacements.

Sisters Lola and Milly Roiser, from Hove, visit the part most weeks and were disappointed when the infants’ area was given a makeover three years ago.

Lola, 11, wants to see the sand pit return, along with a zip wire and climbing frame. She said: “When the little kids’ equipment came in, I felt a bit sad because I pictured it to be bigger.

“The equipment for older children was pulled out which was a bit annoying as we didn’t have anything to play on any more.”

Milly, 8, said: “I really liked the zip wire and sand pit. They went and they were really fun to go on and play on. I miss the twirly green slide. It was good fun.”

Families have told Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen that much of the equipment was “too young” for children over six in Hove Park and Dyke Road Park.

Councillor Bagaeen, who represents Westdene and Hove Park ward, said that children still wanted to play in the park until at least the early years of secondary school.

He has been trying to track spending at Hove Park after raising concerns with council officers about “developer contributions” from the Moda housing scheme on the former Sackville Trading Estate.

Labour councillor Theresa Fowler said that she appreciated the concerns because she used to bring her children to Hove Park when they were younger.

Councillor Fowler said: “This is a great park. It’s popular with younger and older children. There is a consultation going on which I hope everyone will fill in.

“A significant amount of money is coming from the refurbishment programme and also from developer contributions.”

The council said that the consultation focused on “dynamic play” for older age ranges while being “inclusive and accessible” for all abilities.

The consultation was due to end on Wednesday 27 March. Similar consultations with the same closing date are taking place for Gatton Park, in Redhill Drive, Westdene, and Wild Park, in Moulsecoomb.

They can be found on the council’s consultations page.