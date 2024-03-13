A brewery is planning to open a taproom and food market on a Brighton site where previous plans for offices met a storm of opposition.

Lewes-based Beak Brewery has agreed a deal with the owners of the site next to the Prince Albert in Trafalgar Street, subject to them getting a licence.

The venue, which would be called Beak MRKT, would have seating for 230 customers on communal benches, with food provided by independents. The brewery is applying to serve alcohol until 10pm, and open until 11.30pm.

Proposals from site owner Patricia Camping for a four-storey office block with shops or a cafe on the ground floor were rejected in November after more than 1,280 people objected.



Brewery founder Daniel Tapper said: “The previous plans were wildly unpopular. When we saw this happening we thought we have got an idea that will hopefully keep everyone happy.

“Not only local residents – hopefully it will become a community hub and add to the cultural fabric of the area.

“It’s a delicate balancing act. We’ve been communicating with local residents to be clear about what we are proposing.

“When they see the capacity they might think we dont’ want that many people in a venue near our homes. But we aren’t proposing a huge Wetherspoons pub.

“We have created a venue with 100 per cent seating. The facus is eating and pairing that food with really nice locally made beer and cider.

“For this to work it has to have the community on side.”

The plans have the support of the Prince Albert. Owner George Taylor said: “We think what Beak are proposing is a fantastic idea and exactly what this area needs.

“From the beginning we’ve thought a food market is the best way forward for this vacant plot and we can’t think of anyone better to bring this into reality than Beak.

“We really hope the council approves the plans as it’ll bring some much needed footfall to the businesses already in the area.”

Ward councillor Ellen McLeay says she is broadly supportive of the scheme, but has asked for the application to be brought to a panel of councillors.

She said: “While I support this project overall in principle – think Shelter Hall vibes for the North Laine – I also recognise the concerns of residents regarding the approval of a new licenced premises.

“I do know that the applicant has been working to address the key concerns put forward by residents and the police, and as a result I am very impressed by how proactively they are engaging with the community to get this right.”

The site was put on the market at the end of 2022 for £2.2 million, but has so far not sold.

It is still on the market, but the price has been reduced to £1.5 million. The listing, on estate agent Austin Gray’ website, says the owners will be appealing the planning refusal, but no appeal has been lodged to date.

If Beak Brewery’s application is approved and the plans proceed, the taproom and food market could be open as soon as this autumn.

The application will be heard at a licensing panel meeting on 4 April.