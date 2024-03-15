A notorious conspiracy theorist who calls himself King Arthur II is in court for trolling for a fourth time after allegedly harassing a Star Trek vlogger.

Matthew Taylor, 52, was given a lifelong stalking order in 2020 after harassing Gillian Jones, a solitor who has worked for Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, who in 2016 secured her own civil injunction against him for harassment.

The same year, he was also convicted of harassing Ricky Dearman by falsely accusing him of Satanism – part of the Hampstead Paedophile Hoax, currently the subject of a Channel 4 documentary.

All cases involved prolific posting on social media, in particular YouTube.

Today, he was at Brighton Magistrates Court once more as Sussex Police applied for a stalking prevention order to stop him trolling his latest victim, another YouTuber Jamie Lofthouse.

Appearing for Sussex Police, Kris Berlevy said: “Jamie Lofthouse has made complaints to the police that Mr Taylor has on numerous occasions complained on his YouTube channel about Jamie Lofthouse and his sexual preferences, accusing him of being a paedophile, and making reference to his mental health.

“He trawls Jamie Lofthouse’s personal details through Facebook and posts information about him, where he lives, generally inciting other people to be antisocial towards and take umbrage against Mr Lofthouse.

“These allegations date back to 2021 and before.”

He said that Taylor, of Bolney Road, Moulsecoomb, has been arrested twice since then and his devices seized, and that detectives were shortly going to be passing a file to the CPS.

He added: “Mr Taylor uses digital social media to post information about people he doesn’t like or he takes umbrage against.

“There have been numerous complaints by a number of individuals.

“He can’t control himself in regard to his social media use. It is stalking, fixated behaviour and he can’t stop.

“He has posted again on social media the fact that he’s being taken to court by the police for a stalking order.

“He can’t control his digital output and that takes the form, in this particular case, of abusive and on occasions threatening fixated behaviours, about Jamie Lofthouse particularly.

“He needs to have some control and framework in which he can operate.”

Appearing for Taylor, Oliver Mackrell said: “Of course there are two sides to most stories, and that’s the case here.

“There’s a background – he’s being set upon by Mr Lofthouse in a vendetta and with vexatious allegations being made.”

He said that despite the lengthy police investigation there was no record of a lot of the words Taylor is accused of saying, and which he denies.

And he said context is missing from many of the others.

He added: “People are setting fake accounts and trying to get him in trouble by impersonating him.”

He objected to the police being able to monitor his computer use, saying: “He’s allowed to have a private life. This invasion of his devices being looked through and controleld by the police … is a breach of his human rights.”

District judge Amanda Kelly said: “These cases are always difficult. All the court can make is a decision based on the information it does have.

“These are really serious concerns outlined. I can’t ignore the fact that behind this a pattern of behaviour by Mr Taylor.

“It’s not the first time he’s come to the attention of the authorities for quite serious stalking behaviour.

“Where people are the victim of this stalking or trolling, it can have devastating effects on the person it’s inflicted upon, including people taking their own lives.

“I appreciate that having someone have access to your social media is also intrusive, but in my judgement it’s appropriate to make this interim order.”

She warned Taylor: “You must stick to this interim order. The consequences of not doing so are grave. Five years imprisonment is the maximum sentence – it’s a serious offence to breach these orders.”

A hearing for a full order will be heard at the same court on 26 June.