Sports England chair Christ Boardman visited Brighton Table Tennis Club this week and said: “It’s the most impressive set up I’ve seen since I took the job.”

The Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist added: “Please pass my thanks on to all. Truly inspirational.”

The former world champion visited the club in Kemp Town with Sport England’s executive director of place Lisa Dodd-Mayne on Tuesday (12 March).

The pair had a busy day meeting and playing with members of all ages at BTTC and hearing about the club’s work in prisons, a psychiatric hospital and in schools across Brighton and Hove.

They were also told about BTTC’s work with homeless people, looked-after children, the Down’s syndrome community, those recovering from serious illnesses and others.

And they met and played with some of the current cohort of outstanding young club players who are moving swiftly through the national rankings.

Lisa said: “Under the leadership of Tim Holtam this club has developed into a thriving hub of activity, which has truly created a family, a community and a world-class pathway.

“Social value is integral to the club’s vision, which uses sport as a tool to bring positive change in people’s lives. If you are ever in Brighton, I would urge you to take a look.”

After lunch in the Real Junk Food Project café in the Fitz Hub next door, Chris and Lisa went to Moulsecoomb where the club is opening a second centre later this year. The location is a large ground-floor space in a new block of student flats.

Tim said: “We’re very excited about our new venture. We are taking our work into a community where it is greatly needed – as we know from our work in the school summer holidays and where almost 60 per cent of children have free school meals.

“The space is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, our partners in the Fitz Hub with the Real Junk Food Project and the Voices in Exile charity.

“Between us we raised £1.5 million to fashion the Fitz from the St John the Baptist church hall. Moulsecoomb is the next stage in our partnership with the church.”

On the same day, the club’s work in the community was recognised by the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth, in his awards for 2023-24.

He praised BTTC for its success in supporting and developing communities through sport and said how much he had enjoyed his visit to the Kemp Town club.

The award was collected by Harry Fairchild, a national Down’s syndrome champion and BTTC coach, Dygna Baynes, a volunteer at the club and an international medallist at table tennis competitions for players with Parkinson’s, and club chair Bill Randall.