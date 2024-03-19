The local Labour group has complained to the press watchdog over a Daily Mail article published on Saturday saying it is riddled with inaccuracies.

The article criticsed “woke councillors” for spending money on “pet projects” such as a weedkiller ban and low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) while homelessness, litter, rubbish, drug-dealing and graffiti are rife.

It also critised the use of pictures from 2021 without making it clear they are out of date.

This week, Labour announced it had made an official complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), which it said was now investigating.

Deputy Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council Jacob Taylor said “The Daily Mail put out a disgraceful article over the weekend, which was full of inaccuracies and outright lies.

“The article pretended to be reporting on the current state of the city, but used photos from three years ago.

“They also claimed that the Labour council were forced to u-turn on closing public toilets last year, when the exact opposite is true – we forced the Green council to abandon this policy, and we stood on a platform to reopen toilets, which is precisely what we’re now doing.”

Several public toilets were closed in the winter of 2022. A council report published in January 2023 said this was the result of a combination of factors, including successive budget cuts since 2015 and a resulting lack of maintenance, inflation and an increase in staffing costs following the cleaning service being brought in-house in February 2022, a decision made by officers.

The report said a further proposed cut of £300,000 – noted by both Green and Labour members of the finance committee the previous month – would result in some toilets being permanently closed unless charging was brought in. Within days, the then-Green administration reversed that cut following an outcry.

The complaint also refers to a claim that money was wasted on an LTN. The article does make it clear lower down that the scheme was shelved, one of what it says were a number of “embarassing u-turns” on policies Labour supported when the Greens were in power.

Labour councillors had voted with the Greens for the draft plans to be progressed in earlier stages but later called for it to be scrapped, and were joined by the Tories to vote down the plan weeks before last May’s election.

It also complains that the piece says “residents have been left in poverty by the cuts and and increase in tax”, describing it as “an absolutely wild statement” because the cuts and tax rises haven’t yet come into effect, and are unlikely to cause a material increase in poverty.

The Daily Mail did not respond to a request for comment. Brighton and Hove News understands that while some of the pictures of rubbish used in the piece were from 2021, most were taken within the last few days or months.