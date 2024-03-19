Well here’s something to really look forward to! Iconic punk outfit Penetration fronted by the enigmatic Pauline Murray, have announced a trio of concerts this coming November. These include Manchester Gorilla on Thursday 14th November, Islington Assembly Hall on Sunday 17th and finally Brighton’s Concorde 2 on Monday 18th November. Support on all dates will come from Essential Logic. There’s further good news for Penetration fans as the official flyer states “The new limited edition album ‘Moving Targets Re:calibrated, live at Polestar’ coming soon”.

Penetration hail from County Durham and they formed in Ferryhill as The Points in 1976. They played their first gig as The Points at the Rock Garden pub in Middlesbrough in October of that year, however they changed their name to Penetration, after a 1973 tune by Iggy & The Stooges. Their second gig was supporting The Stranglers at Newcastle City Hall. Significantly, the band also played at the now-legendary punk club The Roxy during its first 100 days. On 9th April 1977, the band appeared on the same bill as Generation X. Early in their career, the band also supported The Vibrators and toured with the Buzzcocks.

Penetration’s debut single, ‘Don’t Dictate’, is now regarded as a classic punk rock single and their debut album, ‘Moving Targets’, is still widely admired. My personal favourite Penetration track is ‘Danger Signs’ and that will amazingly be 45 years old by the time Penetration rock on up at the Concorde 2.

It’s been quite some time since Penetration played live in Brighton. I believe their last gig here was back on 20th August 2016, when they filled the Patterns venue. They did return to nearby Lewes on 27th October 2017 and we were there to review that concert. Read our account HERE.

Tickets for the forthcoming concerts are likely to be going on sale from the usual ticket agencies as well as the venues from possibly 10am on Friday 22nd March. Only the Manchester concert details are currently showing online at time of going to press. So keep your eyes peeled!

penetrationband.com