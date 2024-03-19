Brighton and Hove is set to roll out a new landlord licensing scheme after a four-year campaign from housing group Acorn.

The scheme aims to crack down on rogue landlords, with fines of up to £30,000 for those who break the rules.

Private landlords will need to obtain licences from the council, who will also be able to inspect properties owned by licensees and enforce improvements for habitability and safety.

A similar scheme, covering 12 wards in the city, was halted in 2018 after the government withdrew its approval following representations from landlord associations.

But campaigners are confident nothing will stop this one launching in September.

Acorn members gathered outside Hove Town Hall as councillors voted to implement the scheme yesterday afternoon.

Councillor Gill Williams, chair of the Housing and New Homes Committee, said: “Improving homes across the city is a key part of our plans for a better Brighton and Hove, and we want to make sure that all tenants in the private rented accommodation live in safe, healthy and well-managed homes.

“Private rented accommodation is an important part of the city’s housing mix and can provide people with flexible and decent homes.

“But we often hear from residents about their poor experiences and know the quality of management and maintenance is inconsistent.

“The benefits are multiple. It leads to better managed, safer and fit to occupy properties for tenants and reduces levels of deprivation for the wider community.

“It also supports our work to prevent homelessness through reducing abrupt end of tenancies through early intervention and dialogue.

“They can also benefit landlords by putting us in a better position to help them improve and maintain their properties.

“It isn’t only about dealing with problem landlords.”

The scheme, known as selective licensing, will initially cover the Kemptown, Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, Queens Park and Whitehawk and Marina wards where the council says there is evidence of poor management standards and property conditions.

Plans for expanding this scheme to 13 other wards across the city are pending approval from the Secretary of State, which will be sought six months after the launch of the initial scheme to allow time to carry out the preparation work required.

The wards proposed for the second stage of the rollout would be: Brunswick and Adelaide, Central Hove, Goldsmid, Hanover and Elm Grove, Hollingdean and Fiveways, Preston Park, Regency, Rottingdean and West Saltdean, Round Hill, South Portslade, West Hill and North Laine, Westbourne and Poets Corner and Wish.

The council says a consultation, which ran between October 2023 and January 2024, received broad agreement from residents, while landlords and agents generally disagreed.

Acorn organiser, Toby Sedgwick, said: “This is a historic victory for Acorn that will make the lives of ordinary tenants across the city easier.

“It wouldn’t have happened without the hard work of Acorn members, in the face of the previous administration’s inaction.

“We’d also like to thank Councillor Gill Williams, who has always fought beside us to make this scheme a reality.”