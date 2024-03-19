Brighton and Hove is set to roll out a new landlord licensing scheme after a four-year campaign from housing group Acorn.
The scheme aims to crack down on rogue landlords, with fines of up to £30,000 for those who break the rules.
Private landlords will need to obtain licences from the council, who will also be able to inspect properties owned by licensees and enforce improvements for habitability and safety.
A similar scheme, covering 12 wards in the city, was halted in 2018 after the government withdrew its approval following representations from landlord associations.
But campaigners are confident nothing will stop this one launching in September.
Acorn members gathered outside Hove Town Hall as councillors voted to implement the scheme yesterday afternoon.
Councillor Gill Williams, chair of the Housing and New Homes Committee, said: “Improving homes across the city is a key part of our plans for a better Brighton and Hove, and we want to make sure that all tenants in the private rented accommodation live in safe, healthy and well-managed homes.
“Private rented accommodation is an important part of the city’s housing mix and can provide people with flexible and decent homes.
“But we often hear from residents about their poor experiences and know the quality of management and maintenance is inconsistent.
“The benefits are multiple. It leads to better managed, safer and fit to occupy properties for tenants and reduces levels of deprivation for the wider community.
“It also supports our work to prevent homelessness through reducing abrupt end of tenancies through early intervention and dialogue.
“They can also benefit landlords by putting us in a better position to help them improve and maintain their properties.
“It isn’t only about dealing with problem landlords.”
The scheme, known as selective licensing, will initially cover the Kemptown, Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, Queens Park and Whitehawk and Marina wards where the council says there is evidence of poor management standards and property conditions.
Plans for expanding this scheme to 13 other wards across the city are pending approval from the Secretary of State, which will be sought six months after the launch of the initial scheme to allow time to carry out the preparation work required.
The wards proposed for the second stage of the rollout would be: Brunswick and Adelaide, Central Hove, Goldsmid, Hanover and Elm Grove, Hollingdean and Fiveways, Preston Park, Regency, Rottingdean and West Saltdean, Round Hill, South Portslade, West Hill and North Laine, Westbourne and Poets Corner and Wish.
The council says a consultation, which ran between October 2023 and January 2024, received broad agreement from residents, while landlords and agents generally disagreed.
Acorn organiser, Toby Sedgwick, said: “This is a historic victory for Acorn that will make the lives of ordinary tenants across the city easier.
“It wouldn’t have happened without the hard work of Acorn members, in the face of the previous administration’s inaction.
“We’d also like to thank Councillor Gill Williams, who has always fought beside us to make this scheme a reality.”
This is a hollow victory for Acorn as it will lead to higher rents and lower supply. That’s a problem as we all need somewhere to live!
The council has fobbed Acorn and others off for years saying that they can’t investigate and improve private housing issues as they don’t have the budget. These groups bought this excuse. Well, the council has no choice. It is a statutory service. The council has to do it – and must prioritise it over other spending (including the vanity projects). Acorn, and others, should have used their resources to ensure the council met its legal obligations, including taking legal action against it. As they haven’t, some landlords have been able to get away with providing sub-standard accommodation for years.
Now there will be a licence, paid for by landlords who will pass this cost onto tenants. That hardly makes life easier for tenants as Acorn claim
The poor landlords should now be caught which is good (assuming that all register, which has been an issue elsewhere). Poor landlords often just ignore licences and it takes years to identify/fine if at all. Assuming the poor landlords are found, what happens to their tenants? We can assume that any building defects are significant so where will the tenants go while repairs are made?
There are comments elsewhere that 15k a year is too much to pay to rent a 1 bedroom flat. I agree. But looking at from a landlord perspective, how much would a 1 bedroom flat cost to buy? (note, I’m not an expert, but looked at some calculations for friends looking to invest as a landlord). Depends on the area, but could easily be 200-300k. And when you do the maths, 15k income on 300k buy price is 5%. Take off all the costs and the landlord would be around 2-4% a year. Miss a month’s rent and it’s negative. But if you leave the money in the bank, you can get 5% or more. So why bother being a landlord? I think that’s why we’re seeing landlords sell and new ones not replace. Great if you can afford to buy, but if not terrible (and buying now costs more than renting for the first time for years)
The problem, IMHO, is that purchase prices for homes are too high. That means rental prices are too high as well. Fixing that is the key challenge as we all need somewhere to live…..
So, now we will have higher costs for landlords. What will this lead to? Basically one of two things ( and probably both):
An increase in rent to cover these costs, or:
Landlords selling their properties leading to a reduction in the supply of rental properties which will also cause an increase in rents.
Did anyone apply an even vaguely competent analysis to this before implementation?