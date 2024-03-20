A collection of pro-Palestine campaign groups and socialists have selected a Brighton theatre director to stand against Hove MP Peter Kyle in the next general election.

Brighton Queers for Palestine organised a hustings attended by 140 people from across Brighton and Hove, including members of Hove and Portslade socialists and other groups and individuals on Sunday.

After hearing from two potential candidates, they selected Tanushka Marah to stand, using her election campaign to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

In January, Ms Marah helped organise a protest in Churchill Square calling for a ceasefire as part of a new group, Artist Action Brighton.

The British-born Palestinian-Jordanian activist has written several articles about Palestine for Middle East Eye.

She says she will also campaign against austerity and institutionalised racism and for a fully public health service, improved youth services, and rent controls to tackle the housing crisis.

She said: “I will devote myself to calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, ending the genocide, and an end to occupation.

“I want to be the suffragette who disrupts the race between Labour and Tory – the two war and austerity parties – and stays standing, able to walk forwards.”

The other candidate, activist Jasmine Reeve, said: “We all attended today because we want a better world, and we believe we all have a part to play in building it. Ultimately that change will come from the ground up.

“It will take everybody present today to build this movement effectively, but we have all the tools that we need. We can build networks of collective care and mutual aid that will improve material conditions for those struggling in our community while also working to stop state violence.

“We can now vote away from the two-party system and elect an activist who will act as part of the collective. “Having Tanushka elected as an MP would make a real difference to this community.

“Together we will now work towards our goal of collective liberation from state violence and through new ways of organising, centred around care and sustainability.”