A new red route making it illegal for vehicles to stop or load has been painted on London Road.

A section of London Road just south of Preston Circus has been painted with double red lines, replacing the old double yellow lines. More red lines are due to be painted on the A23 from Cheapside to the junction of Preston Road and South Road.

Red lines are also coming to Lewes Road, between Elm Grove and the Vogue Gyratory. All are initially experimental and will be reviewed after six months.

The penalty for stopping on a red route is £70, reduced to £35 if paid in 14 days, monitored by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and penalties for stopping will be £70.

The rest of London Road is due to be part of the red route, with more designated loading bays for businesses and disabled parking spots for blue badge holders.

The changes were approved by councillors in December, at a meeting of the Transport and Sustainability Committee.

From April, a six-month consultation will allow residents and traders to give feedback on how the red routes work.