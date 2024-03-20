Manchester trio Aerial Salad, Jamie Munro (vocals/guitar), Mike ‘Wimbo’ Wimbleton (vocals/bass) and Jake Marshall (drums), want us to know they’re as authentic as it gets. Injecting that raw chaos and violent charm from their high-energy live show straight into their recordings, new album ‘R.O.I.’, due for release this coming April 12th via Venn Records, (pre-order HERE) furthers the band’s goal to make themselves known to everyone and anyone. From rave heads to indie kids, poets to rockers, punks to pop kids, Aerial Salad want to cut through every tribe and every single genre.

‘R.O.I’ is fantastical while acutely bedded in modern post-Brexit, Un-united Kingdom canon. We’re all trying to find our places in this new world, and Aerial Salad are the soundtrack. Following previous singles ‘Big Business’ and ‘Tied To Pieces Of Paper’, Aerial Salad return with a fresh new single titled ‘Chances’ that is a scathing attack on the endless submission to perfection people are faced with in modern life.

“There are insanely unrealistic expectations on just about every aspect of life people have,” explains guitarist and vocalist Jamie Munro. “This is a song about celebrating imperfections and the desire to grow through adversity and about how predatory social media can be to people that don’t feel perfect.”

‘Chances’ is riddled in a dark, thumping fury that perfectly communicates the frustration in the song’s lyrics with the dark, hammering intensity of the verses. Of course, Aerial Salad being Aerial Salad, it’s not long before the chorus explodes with melody, albeit in a sneering, sardonic way. Think Fugazi meets Jesus Lizard, battling it out with Oasis and High Viz. That visceral power, but with a chorus that gets you like a meat hook through the neck.

Recorded lovingly in Vibe Recording Studio, Cheetham Hill in Manchester with Dean Glover, ‘R.O.I.’ is an album that moves seamlessly from pulsing post-punk beats to unstoppable stadium rock anthems. ‘The Same 24 Hours (As Beyoncé)’ is Britpop rallying against the fake facade of influencer culture, ‘All Yer Dreamin’ is Mark E Smith at the Hacienda, ‘Big Business’ howls at the dissatisfaction of being hostage to finance. Aerial Salad find space to explore new genres without losing the sense that this is a band born out of the hard touring, DIY punk scene, a community that continues to be and will always be close to their collective hearts.

‘R.O.I.’ tracklisting:

‘Rotting And Shaking’

‘Same 24 Hours (As Beyoncé)’

‘Tied To Pieces Of Paper’

‘Mdrn Lvn’

‘They All Lied To Me’

‘Big Business’

‘As The World Eats Itself Again’

‘All Your Dreamin’’

‘John’

‘D’yer Like Flowers, Son?’

‘Capo 2’

‘Chances’

‘Telekon 5’

You can check them out live when they will be dropping into Brighton on their UK tour. They play the Green Door Store on Thursday 6th June courtesy of ‘Scruff Of The Neck’ promoters. Purchase your tickets HERE.

aerialsalad.co.uk