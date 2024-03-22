A Peacehaven mum who failed to send her children to school was told she will go to prison if she does not educate them.

Before Frances Kelly pulled her teenage son out of school, he had an attendance rate of just 31%, Brighton Magistrates Court was told this week. His older sister, also a persistent truant, has now left school.

Kelly told the court that their school was not equipped to handle their special needs – but after hearing she had repeatedly failed to engage with education officers, she was given a suspended prison sentence.

Chair of the bench Fiona Levack said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am reading this sentence knowing that your daughter is in the courtroom and that she has been failed by the one person who is supposed to make sure she gets an education.”

Prosecuting for East Sussex County Council, Gareth Jones, said: “We believe this is a high culpability offence simply because of how little engagement there was from Ms Kelly.

“We also believe it was high harm, as 31 percent for a 13-year-old and 59 percent for a 15-year-old is as bad as it gets really.”

He said she had failed to engage with the council’s education officer, despite repeated attempts to call, text and meet the mother, and even after a letter outlining their intention to prosecute her.

Mr Jones said that even though Ms Kelly has now taken her son out of the school in favour of home education, the council still has to be satisfied that the education is of good quality.

Defence counsel, Lara Harriett, said: “Ms Kelly made the difficult decision not to send her children to school for their mental health. She was only doing what she thought was best.”

Ms Harriett explained that Ms Kelly, who has fibromyalgia, bipolar and PTSD, had struggled to ger her children to school but was now seeing a psychiatrist and was on more effective medication.

The court heard that the boy’s ADD, dyspraxia and autism would often mean he would struggle to be bathed and would attend school not having been washed, and then have regular breakdowns at home and refuse to go to school.

The daughter left school at the earliest opportunity, after being put on a five year waiting list for diagnosis of suspected Asperger’s syndrome and ADHD.

Ms Kelly said to magistrates: “This school is not meant for kids with special needs, they have not been treated right. The school is not equipped for special needs children.”

Kelly, 47, was fined in 2017 for failing to send the pair to primary school and an older brother to secondary school, and given another suspended prison sentence two years later for failing to send all three children to secondary school.

On Wednesday, she was given eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months for knowingly failing to send her daughter, 15 at the time, and son, 13, to school between September and December in 2022.

She was also ordered Ms Kelly to pay a £154 pounds surcharge and a £250 fine in relation to the son.