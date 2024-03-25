A Brighton and Hove hospice charity has urged people to take advantage of Will Writing Month, with legacies forming a crucial part of its income.

The Martlets is promoting Will Writing Month in May with the booking period due to start next week and to run throughout April.

Those taking advantage of the scheme are expected to make a donation although this is a fraction of the usual cost of a professionally drafted will.

Legacy donations typically account for a quarter to a third of the charity’s annual income, according to its most recent accounts.

The Martlets, which provides free care for the dying at its hospice in Hove and in people’s own homes, is not funded by the government, the NHS or the council.

It relies heavily on donations and other fundraising to keep providing care and support for those with a terminal illness in Brighton and Hove and across the Deans and Havens.

The charity said: “This year, eight local will writers are offering their expertise in return for a donation of £150 for a single will and £250 for joint wills to Martlets.

“It’s easy to organise – and your donation will help us ensure that local people affected by terminal illness receive life-changing care.”

To arrange an appointment in May, register with the Martlets or choose from the solicitors who are taking part in the scheme.

Sarah Trigg, ACT Legal Limited, in Brighton

Greg Hall, Barwells, in Newhaven

Greg Hall, Barwells, in Peacehaven

Maureen Edwards, Burt Brill and Cardens, in Brighton

Joanna Parks, Coole Bevis LLP, in Hove

Rachel Jones, GoodLaw Solicitors in Hove, Brighton and Hassocks

Robert Simon, Robert Simon and Co, Shoreham

Peter Tuffin, UHY Hacker Young, in Hove

There is no obligation for anyone taking part in Will Writing Month to leave anything to the Martlets in their will.

But the charity said that every penny raised would enable the Martlets to continue supporting people facing the toughest of times.

The Martlets gifts in wills and grants executive Grant Phillips said: “We understand that thinking about what happens after you are gone isn’t easy.

“However, getting your will professionally written means that you’ll have peace of mind that your wishes will be followed and that the people or causes you care about most are going to benefit.

“Will Writing Month is the perfect opportunity to get organised while also helping raise funds for Martlets to provide life-changing hospice care.”

For more information or to register interest, click here or email Grant Phillips on giftsinwill@martlets.org.uk or by calling 01273 916960.