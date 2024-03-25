Hundreds of secondary school students rounded off a week of dance that showcased the talents of more than 2,000 children from 5 to 18 years old from 70 schools.

Pupils from Dorothy Stringer School took to the stage at the Dome and showed off their skill in a variety of styles including contemporary, commercial, ballet, musical theatre and jazz and modern.

The school said: “The work has been created from the extensive extra-curricular provision, the curriculum programme and the students’ own examination work.”

Before the annual Dorothy Stringer Dance Show, the school promised “a truly enjoyable evening of dance with lots of variety and something for everyone”.

The show followed the annual week-long run of Let’s Dance, co-ordinated by Dorothy Stringer, and featuring children from 70 schools in Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area.

Not only were more than 2,000 youngsters on stage at the Dome but dozens more were helping backstage, learning – and doing – what it takes to put on a show.

Dorothy Stringer School said: “Let’s Dance plays a major role in encouraging young people to develop active lifestyles while having fun and is a memorable and thoroughly enjoyable event for all those taking part.”

The school said: “We are extremely fortunate to be able to hold our dance show in such an amazing Brighton venue and we strive to showcase the talents of as many of our students as possible, not only through the dances but also the lighting and costumes.

“The occasion is a wonderful chance to showcase one of our school’s core values, creativity, and the opportunity is relished by our students.

“Huge thanks to all the school and Dome staff and the students who have given their time and energy to make this year’s show happen for the whole community, as well as all the families and friends who support the event.”

Dorothy Stringer took over the organisation of Let’s Dance in 2005 and since then it has grown to be the largest celebration of school dance in the country.

Let’s Dance co-ordinator Katie Booth said: “It is such a wonderful event to be part of and every year I am blown away by the commitment and enthusiasm that the young people in our city bring to the stage.

“The show is not an event solely for experienced dancers or a competition but an opportunity for young people to take part and create life-long memories in one of our city’s most amazing venues.”