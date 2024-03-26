Brighton residents are being unfairly fined for leaving recycling next to overflowing bins by the council’s litter cops, an MP says.

Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas says that she has received a surge in casework from residents and businesses about disproportionate penalties for minor infractions.

In an open letter to Councillor Tim Rowkins, who chairs Brighton and Hove City Council’s environment committee, Ms Lucas highlighted one resident who was given a £400 fine for leaving recycling next to an overflowing communal bin.

Another resident received a fine for momentarily placing recycling outside their home while making multiple trips to the bin.

Cllr Rowkins says that the council’s enforcement team do not issue fines for minor offences when there is disruption to collections across a wide area.

Her letter states: “Given the current increase in missed collections in the city, the matter has become even more pressing, since overflowing bins is likely to become a bigger problem, and more people might be tempted to place bags of household recycling next to them.

“I do recognise that fly-tipping in the city is a very real problem which costs the local authority, but in the cases I’m being contacted about, educating residents and businesses about best practice, and / or issuing a warning feels more appropriate than a £400 fine for a first offence.”

Ms Lucas asks whether enforcement officers are being instructed to use their discretion when cases are clearly linked to missed collections and whether an amnesty on issuing fixed penalty notices (FPNs) is being considered, especially while there are increased missed collections across the city.

Under current policy, FPNs are issued when a household waste bin or box causes (or is likely to) cause a nuisance, or when it has (or is likely to have) a negative effect on local amenities or access.

Cllr Rowkins said: “Following conversations with residents and businesses, we have been reviewing our enforcement policies.

“We want to be able to keep our city tidy, but in a way that is fair and proportionate.

“Where there is disruption to bin collections across a wide area, the Environmental Enforcement team do not issue FPNs to residents who leave waste next to communal bins and where no alternative bins have capacity for residents to dispose of their refuse.

“If there are any instances where residents believe this has happened, we will review their case.”