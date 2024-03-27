A Hove GP is using a loophole in NHS rules to give children cross-sex hormones after just a ten-minute appointment, a book claims.

Journalist Hannah Barnes has won multiple awards for her book Time to Think, which revealed the NHS was prescribing puberty blockers to children sometimes after minimal assessment and without effectively monitoring their long-term effects.

The book, billed as the “inside story of the collapse of the Tavistock’s gender service for children [GIDS]” is coming out in paperback tomorrow.

In a newly published epilogue, a Brighton parent has outlined her concerns over her severely autistic daughter – given the pseudonym Charlotte – being prescribed testosterone by WellBN after a single appointment with GP Dr Sam Hall.

And it says the mother has spoken to at least ten other families whose children have been prescribed hormones at 16 by Dr Hall – some of whom are grateful, but others of whom are more cautious.

The book says: “How could Charlotte and other 16-year-olds have been prescribed cross-sex hormones, on the NHS, without any kind of specialist gender assessment, and without having previously been administered puberty blockers for a year beforehand?

“Even people under the care of GIDS cannot receive hormones at 16 without having been on puberty blockers for a year beforehand.”

The book quotes the child’s mother – referred to as Elaine – saying she was given them as a “bridging prescription” following a referral to GIDS, even though at the time of her referral by WellBN, it was known they were not taking on new patients.

Elaine says: “Dr Hall makes the decision that the harm of the length of the waiting list outweighs the harm caused by prescribing cross sex hormones.”

Ms Barnes says while bridging prescriptions for cross-sex hormones are permitted under General Medical Council guidance, the guidance specifically says it refers to adults only.

She says WellBN told her it was operating under guidance issued by NHS Sussex, which commissions its services – but Ms Barnes says that guidance is largely about treating adult trans patients, and states it is not designed to start hormone treatments in general practice.

She writes: “No doubt Hall truly cares for his patients. Waiting times for gender clinics – for both young people and adults – are many years, and he sees bridging prescriptions as a way to relieve distress and improve the lives of trans people.

“He has described his own experience of starting hormones as ‘sublime’ … There does, however, seem to be a difference between Hall’s own successful transition in established adulthood, after starting a family, and the provision of hormones to potentially vulnerable teenagers.”

Lindsay Coleman, lead partner at WellBN, said: “This link on our website here clearly explains the ethical principles we abide by (we would in particular draw your attention to the GMC letter from 2016).

“We can’t discuss an individual patient’s care without consent, but if any parents of the patients being anonymously referenced in the book wishes to contact the practice, they are most welcome to do so, as we encourage all of our patients to do.

“GPs can appropriately provide prescriptions as a legitimate treatment plan when people are waiting for onward care. The referrals to adult and children’s GI services are carried out according to instructions given to us by NHS England, following an inspection in 2021. The statement on our website explains the clinical guidance we follow.

“All CQC inspection reports are in the public domain here, and we are currently rated as “good” across all areas.”

Earlier this month, after the epilogue was written, NHS England published new guidance barring the prescription of puberty blockers to children unless they are taking part in a clinical trial.

Concerns have been raised that the drugs – which stop the onset of puberty for as long as they’re taken – could cause reduced bone density, reduced height, changes in mental health (both positive and negative) and tumour-like masses in the brain. There is little reliable research into possible side effects.

Mat Christian Thomas, an employee of NHS Sussex, tweeted: “As a children’s mental health commissioner who spends every day planning and co-ordinating for unwell children, I can tell you now the barring of access to puberty blockers is a death sentence for some of our trans teens. It is utter cruelty and against everything we in the NHS stand for.”

The tweet was deleted within 24 hours of being posted.

The following week, NHS England made a further announcement that new regional child gender clinics being set up to replace GIDS would be able to prescribe cross-sex hormones from around a patient’s 16th birthday. This does not apply to GP practices.

Cross-sex hormones have been used to successfully treat patients with gender dysphoria. They also cause irreversible side effects, including changes to appearance and sometimes permanent infertility.

Brighton and Hove News asked NHS Sussex about the claims made in Ms Barnes’ book, and if Mr Thomas’s tweet represented the trust’s policy.

A spokesman said: “We’re committed to supporting people who live in Sussex to get the health and care they need.

“We do this by working to nationally set policy and guidance, and with local providers of services, to make sure the care given to people is appropriate for their clinical needs.”