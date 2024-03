A CCTV image of a man wanted for questioning over the theft of a laptop from a slots arcade has been released by police.

It is believed a laptop was stole from Merkur Slots, St James’s Street, Brighton on 15 December 2023 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Officers have now released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 200 of 15/12.