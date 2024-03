Brighton and Hove Albion are at Anfield to take on title challengers Liverpool in a 2pm kick off this afternoon (Sunday 31 March).

Bart Verbruggen is back in goal and Pervis Estupinan also starts.

Danny Welbeck is up front and Jakob Moder makes another start.

Albion have had some memorable wins at Anfield over the years but have only won once there in the Premier League era.