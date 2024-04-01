Brighton Pavilion could once again become a royal residence according to reports surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s mooted return to the UK.

With both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales suffering health problems that are limiting their royal duties, it is believed that Harry and Meghan have indicated they are willing to return to “the firm” to help out.

In accordance with their titles, the Sussexes have said that they would need a suitable royal residence in the county of Sussex, rather than live in Windsor or London. It is understood that talks are underway to provide Brighton’s Royal Pavilion as their official UK home.

The National Daily newspaper royal correspondent, the Hon. Oliver Spicklittle says: “The Duchess is very particular that, if she returns to the UK, she wants a palace of suitable status to mark her importance. Prince Harry is also keen on the Royal Pavilion because it is near a number of pubs and the Greggs round the corner on North Street.

“But also, the Duke and Duchess are keen bathers and the Pavilion is handy for both the sea and the Prince Regent pools. And, of course, they also like the slot machines so the Pavilion is terribly handy for the pier, only a few minutes away.”

Green councillor Saffron Lentil-Rice (they/them) expressed concerns about the idea and in particular raised the possible impact that royal security would have on cycle lanes and bus routes.

“If they close up parts of the Old Steine, us cyclists may have to go down New Roadi instead. And a lot of people like me don’t like passing by the long wooden wino bench down by the Theatre Royal. And what about the annual Valley Gardens ethical alpaca racing event?”

Quentin Prole for Labour remarked that he was concerned about the signals such a move would send to young people in the city who might be troubled by the hierarchical, heteronormative, anachronistic, archaic, patriarchal, old-fashioned nature of the divine rights of a dynastic monarchical system. “I think we can all agree,” he added, “it could send confusing signals to impressionable young minds.”

Conservative councillor Iona Bentley said: “Bring back hanging.”

Local resident Brenda Tiddler said her main concern was the local toilets: “Will they keep the Pavilion Gardens loos open or not? Or are they shut already? I don’t know, I can’t keep up. And what have they done to the Colonnade pub? This town ain’t half going to the dogs and don’t get me started on graffiti on the bus shelters.”