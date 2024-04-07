More than 11,000 people completed the Brighton Marathon today (Sunday 7 April) and thousands more lined the streets to cheer them on.

Olympic runner Paula Radcliffe started the race in Preston Park this morning and handed out medals to finishers on Hove Lawns.

She said: “The Brighton Marathon is a great event which shows off the city in all of its splendour. I started the event in 2014 and it was great to come back.

“For me, there’s nothing better than marathons. From being around the atmosphere at the start to seeing everyone again at the finish, having completed their marathon journeys. It really is special.”

The marathon marked the climax of the Brighton Marathon Weekend, with more than 14,000 people taking part in the Brighton Miles event yesterday and the BM10K and the Brighton Marathon today.

Oliver Knowles, 33, from Orpington, Kent, a member of Petts Wood Runners, was the first man across the line, completing the 26.2 miles in 2:32:27.

Hannah McGowan-Jones, 30, from Colchester, was the first woman across the line, completing the course in 2:55:00 – almost 10 minutes faster than the runner up. She does not belong to a running club and the Brighton Marathon was her debut.

This year’s marathon included a wheelchair category for the first time, staged as a pilot event. Dale Muffett became the first person to complete the course in a racing chair, finishing in a time of 2:26:00.

Earlier in the day, 2,710 people finished the BM10K which started on Hove Lawns and finished under the same gantry which was later used for the marathon.

Tim Holtam and Harry Fairchild, from Brighton Table Tennis Club, started the race, with Tim then joining the runners and taking on the 10K. Harry handed out medals at the finish line.

While the race attracts some a significant number of serious runners, thousands take on a double challenge – staying the distance to raise money for charity. Among those to benefit this year were the Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK and the Stroke Association.

Brighton Marathon Weekend event lead Joe Carter said: “It’s been amazing to see so many people getting involved in the Brighton Marathon Weekend.”

He praised not just the runners but “all our incredible volunteers and the thousands of supporters lining the streets”.

Mr Carter added: “What we’ve seen today is a real celebration of the city – fun, vibrant, engaging and welcoming.

“We’re delighted by the way the community has embraced the event once again and are excited to introduce even more improvements for next year’s event on Sunday 6 April.”

Early bird entries for the 2025 Brighton Marathon, which takes place on Sunday 6 April next year, are already open. To enter for £59.99, click here.

Brighton Marathon is Britain’s third largest marathon and first took place in 2010. The BM10K was first held in 2014.

This is the second year that the Brighton Marathon Weekend has been under the management of London Marathon Events.

Yesterday, more than 1,200 people took part in the Brighton Miles, a free one-mile event in Preston Park which was recently relaunched as a community event for everyone.