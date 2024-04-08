Five men have been arrested and bailed after a driver was alleged to have failed to stop for armed police in Hove.

Sussex Police said that the man fled into a flat and, when officers went back and searched the property, they found drugs and thousands of pounds in cash.

The force said: “Drugs and cash were seized after a vehicle driver failed to stop for police in Hove.

“Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) were able to follow a Peugeot 208 in their unmarked vehicle after it had earlier failed to stop.

“The driver stopped in First Avenue, in Hove, then attempted to run into a property but he was quickly detained at 11.55pm on Sunday 31 March.

“He was searched and found in possession of class A and B drugs.

“Detectives later attended an address to make further arrests and would later seize drugs paraphernalia, mobile phones and thousands of pounds in cash.

“Four other men were also arrested.

“The vehicle was seized by officers during the investigation.

“The driver, a 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, driving without valid insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop for police.

“Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man, from Romford, a 22-year-old man, from Cardiff, a 19-year-old man, from Brighton, and a 25-year-old man, from Ashington, in Tyne and Wear, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

“All the suspected have been bailed, pending further inquiries.”

Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This is another example of our proactive work to support colleagues across the force.

“Firearms officers are highly trained and skilled and their duties go above and beyond armed response.

“Officers were deployed to help disrupt the supply of drugs which can cause so much harm in our communities.”