How odd it is that the first reports of the existence of House Of All only appeared early last year, followed by a magnificently-received self-titled debut album and two UK tours.

Praise was immediate and ecstatic, in spite of controversy from former management of The Fall, who took offence at Martin Bramah’s off-the-cuff description of the band as “part of The Fall family continuum”. Despite this self-evident fact – Bramah was The Fall’s original singer before switching to guitar, and with the other members Pete Greenway (guitar, vocals), Paul Hanley (drums), Steve Hanley (bass, vocals), Si Wolstencroft (drums), House Of All collectively spanned the entire length of The Fall’s career. Controversy arose, resulting in a full Guardian article on the band months before the album’s release – a scant three days after it was announced.

Their two brief tours were flawless; nearly every show sold out, and the latter tour was bolstered by ‘Bay City Pistols’, a limited package that sold out in two weeks. Even before the first album was released, House Of All re-entered the studio to record a then still-mysterious second album, which debuted on 2nd April as ‘Continuum’.

In order to promote this second long-player the band are heading out on tour from next week. The dates are as follows:

12 April 2024 Sheffield Leadmill

13 April 2024 Glasgow Stereo

18 April 2024 London The Dome

19 April 2024 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

20 April 2024 Manchester Gorilla

25 April 2024 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

25 April 2024 Bedford Esquires

27 April 2024 Norwich Waterfront Studio

28 April 2024 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Tickets for the Brighton concert at The Hope & Ruin can be purchased via the promoter Love Thy Neighbour HERE or from SeeTickets HERE. Support will come from Oldfield Youth Club.

Ticket information for all of the concert dates can be located in the ‘linktree’ link below:

linktr.ee/thefallcontinuum