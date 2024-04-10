Alternate plans to restore and convert a Brighton pub whose owner ripped off its distinctive green tiles have failed to gain the support of city planners.

Both sets of plans submitted by the owner of Montreal Arms, Charlie Southall, have yet to be decided.

When submitted, both were to convert the pub into a commercial space, create a separate entrance to the flat above and re-tile the pub – one in the original style and the second putting them on the upper half of the building instead.

The second application has since been amended to keep the use of the ground floor as a pub – but has still failed to gain the support of the council’s planning policy team.



Officer Helen Pennington said the team would not be supporting the application which keeps the pub usage because it was not clear how it could operate without any toilets, which are set to be demolished as part of the plans.

She added: “From the plans submitted it is evident that the flat was accessed through the pub and formed ancillary accommodation [i.e. the landlord’s home].

“The loss of the ancillary accommodation may adversely affect the future operation of the pub by making it less attractive to prospective operators, as well as through increasing the potential for noise nuisance complaints from future residents of the new dwelling.”

She said this meant the application was contrary to policy DM10 – the council’s new policy which safeguards pubs – and so could not support an approval.

She also submitted ant objection to the application to flip the position of the tiles and convert the ground floor, saying: “Although the viability assessment indicates the venue has been closed since 2020, recent lack of success does not necessarily indicate lack of need or demand.

“[The pub preservation policy] requires appropriate and prominent marketing activities at an independently verified fair price for ongoing use as a public house.

“Both freehold and leasehold options should be made available without a ‘tie’ requiring the purchase of drinks through the vendor and without restrictive covenants that would otherwise prevent re-use as a public house such that other pub operators, breweries, local businesses or community groups wishing to take over the premises and trade as a pub are not excluded. Evidence of this is also required.”

The application to flip the tiles and convert the pub into a commercial space has so far received 14 objections from members of the public, and no comments of support.

The appliction to retain use as a pub, separate the flat and restore the tiles has five public comments objecting and none supporting.

A council spokeswoman said that when planning permission is granted for any application, it is for what is stated on the decision notice rather than the application form.

She said: “The decision made on the application is limited to the decision notice which includes the application description, any approved plans/drawings, and conditions, if approved, or reasons for refusal.

“The information set out on the application form is a consideration, and the wording typically feeds in to the application description. But this could not be held as being definitive in establishing what has been approved.”