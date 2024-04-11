A surge in the number of measles cases across the country has prompted a plea for parents to ensure their children are given a vital jab.

The plea comes in part because take up rates for most types of vaccine have tended to be below average in Brighton and Hove.

At Hove Town Hall this afternoon (Wednesday 10 April), Labour councillor Theresa Fowler spoke out at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Councillor Fowler, who chaired the meeting, told colleagues: “Measles is a highly infectious disease which can lead to serious illness.

“The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides excellent protection against measles and it is free on the NHS.”

A recent UK Health Security Agency briefing said that there had been a resurgence of measles in England, mainly in London and the Midlands.

At the same time, coverage for the MMR vaccine has fallen to the lowest level in a decade although it is understood that there has been a recent increase Brighton and Hove.

Most cases have spread among children and young people and health chiefs said that it could be a serious illness for some and occasionally fatal.

Councillor Fowler added: “To see if your child is up to date with their MMR vaccine, check their red book or contact your GP practice.

“If anyone has missed one or both doses of the MMR vaccine, contact your GP practice to book an appointment.

“It’s never too late to catch up on your MMR vaccination.

“If you or a family member develops any symptoms of measles, contact your GP by phone.

“Please do not go to your GP, walk-in centre or any other healthcare setting without calling ahead as measles is very infectious.”