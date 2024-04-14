A half-empty and neglected shopping arcade has been bought by a local property developer which says it wants to “breathe new life” into it.

Imperial Arcade, which runs between Western Road and Dyke Road, has become gradually more run down over the last decade, with tenants moving out and not being replaced.

Yesterday, Moretons Investments announced it has bought the site, and is putting together plans to revitalise it alongside luxury homes.

Director Michael Blencowe said: “Moretons Investments are thrilled to embark on this journey and excited about the positive impact it will have on consumers and residents alike.

“We aim to breathe new life into the Imperial Arcade, making it a spirited venue once again for the entire community to enjoy.”

Imperial Arcade, was built in 1923 and was once a prime space for boutique retail

Moretons says it will be collaborating with local architects, planners, the council and other professionals to draw up plans for a “vibrant commercial space” in the arcade, “complemented by luxurious residential accommodations”.