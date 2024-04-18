The owners of a listed building have been told to remove new modern roof tiles and replace them with handmade ones matching the originals.

Ahmed El-Alwal bought 11 Grand Avenue in 2017, and Google Streetview images from the time show the roof was in disrepair.

The following year, the whole roof was retiled – but Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning department has since discovered the new tiles were installed without permission on the Grade II* listed building.

It has now given Mr El-Alwal until 10 May to reinstate handmade tiles matching the material, shape, colours and finish of the tiles that were there before.

Mr El-Alwal was given planning permission to reinstate and repair windows at the rear of the house last summer.

The successful planning application was to restore windows at the front and replace three non-original external doors to the rear with windows.

The doors, on the first and second floors, were built to give access to a fire escape which was removed several years ago.

The application said removal of the doors, which after the fire escape opened out onto thin air, was itself the result of a council enforcement procedure.

The application said: “The proposed renovations are essential to securing the longitity of this listed building. The removal of non original doorways will enhance this listed building.”

The red brick house was designed by A Faulkner and built by William Willett between 1900 and 1903.

The English Heritage listing says it was built in the Surrey vernacular style, with minor alterations made in the late 20th century.

The deadline given by the council to reinstate the tiles under the Section 38 Listed Building Notice is 10 May.