PALOMA FAITH – BRIGHTON CENTRE 20.4.24

As I settled into my seat in the Brighton Centre I felt particularly pleased to be there as tonight’s artist has had to cancel the last couple of dates in this tour due to severe laryngitis. Paloma Faith was devastated at having to disappoint her devoted fans, with whom she has a strong emotional connection, recently commenting from the stage that the “we have had a relationship for 16 years which other than the one with my mum I don’t think I’ve had one longer”.

When I interviewed Paloma, before her headlining Pride a couple of years ago, (Review HERE) I loved her honesty, humour and intellect. She’s savvy on all levels of her career including business where she regularly has to step up in meetings to assert herself surrounded by those who don’t take her seriously. Patronise this wonderful woman at your peril.

Emblazoned across the back of the stage were the words ‘There’s Nothing More Human Than Failure’ which backing singers Janelle Martin and Nim sing as the lights come up on the show and Paloma appears at the top of a severe raked walkway centre stage. The set featured a frame of lights encasing the stage which intermittently changed colour but the overall effect is of a shadowy film noir.

The first part of the night was a recreation of 13 of the 17 tracks on her latest and sixth album ‘Glorification Of Sadness’ brilliantly accompanied by band members guitarist Fred Cox, Naomi Forbes drums, Andrea Goldsworthy on bass and Peter Daley keys.

Dressed in a black shimmering sheath, split to the thigh, towering heels with flowing blonde hair Ms Faith navigates the raw, heart breaking path through the breakup of her marriage, divorce, the effect on her children and deep feelings of loss. On stage she exudes full on energy, electricity and that aforementioned honesty as she began the first of two sets we were being treated to this evening.

Thanking her audience for their love for her although “I don’t love myself” she explains that she’d been on a “treadmill to insanity” with the album emerging from the experience.

Mid set she says that solo parenting is much harder than she thought it would be although since she’s spent the last few days in silence, with a whistle for emergencies, her kids were much better behaved than usual! Despite being very “poorly” she expressed that the energy from her audience plus adrenalin made her feel healed.

Her resilience and determination to not give up on love in the future came out in ‘I Am Enough’ and ‘Already Broken’ which brought tears to my eyes.

Through the shadows of this set Ms Faith emerges, phoenix-like, into the upbeat, dance tracks of ‘Enjoy Yourself’ and ‘Cry On The Dance Floor’ as the audience were out of their seats and grooving as requested by the Queen herself as she kicked off her heels and divested herself of her gloves.

The second set was packed with colour both on stage lighting and Paloma; her hair now brown and resplendent in a bright scarlet dress, delivering a selection of hits with exuberant acknowledgments of recognition from her adoring, faithful crowd.

She ends her set with the Tok-Tok sensation and fan favourite ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’.

This was a triumphant show on all levels and her devotees were delivered an unforgettable experience.

Paloma Faith:

Paloma Faith – lead vocals

Janelle Martin – backing vocals

Nim – backing vocals

Fred Cox – guitar

Naomi Forbes – drums

Andrea Goldsworthy – bass

Peter Daley – keys

Paloma Faith setlist:

Set A:

‘How To Leave A Man’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘God In A Dress’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Bad Woman’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Divorce’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Say My Name’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘I Am Enough’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Already Broken’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Hate When You’re Happy’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Enjoy Yourself’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Cry On The Dance Floor’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Eat Shit And Die’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Let It Ride’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

‘Sweatpants’ (from 2024 ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’ album)

Set B:

‘Stone Cold Sober’ (from 2009 ‘Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful?’ album)

‘Picking Up The Pieces’ (from 2012 ‘Fall To Grace’ album)

‘Crybaby’ (from 2017 ‘The Architect’ album)

‘Upside Down’ (from 2009 ‘Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful?’ album)

‘Gold’ (from 2020 ‘Infinite Things’ album)

‘Can’t Rely On You’ (from 2014 ‘A Perfect Contradiction’ album)

‘Lullaby’ (Sigala cover)

‘Changing’ (Sigma cover)

‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ (from 2014 ‘A Perfect Contradiction’ album)

