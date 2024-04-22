‘Loud Women’ have announced a sunny seaside shindig titled ‘Loud Women Minifesto’ which will be taking place at the new Brighton seafront venue known as Daltons which is right on Brighton’s iconic seafront. The event will be taking place on Saturday 1st June and running from 6pm until 11pm and will be featuring the following acts:

Cordelia Gartside – creep rock from Hastings. Find out more about Cordelia HERE.

George Crump – Brighton-based young non-binary producer and bassist who works with a lot of female/non-binary Brighton vocalists. Find out more about George HERE.

Karobela – nicely infectious alt-rockers. Find out more about Karobela HERE.

Opal Mag – your new fave dreampop-slacker. Find out more about Opal Mag HERE.

Shallow Honey – dirty alt/pop with megapipes. Find out more about Shallow Honey HERE.

UrgentSea – indie rock lovelies launching their hot new single. Find out more about UrgentSea HERE.

Daltons is a fully accessible venue and is at Lower Promenade, Brighton, BN2 1TB which it’s right on the beach. Tickets for this exciting event can be snapped up HERE. See you down the front!

linktr.ee/LOUDWOMENClub