A Sussex Police officer is due to appear in court charged with eight counts of misconduct in a public office tomorrow (Thursday 25 April).

Jason Catton, a former police constable, has been ordered to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London.

Catton, who now works in personal security, is alleged to have had relationships with two women who were victims in cases that he was investigating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) also said that Catton, who has since resigned from the force, broke covid restrictions and encouraged others to do so too.

His case comes to court just over a week after a former detective chief inspector, David “Will” Rolls, was cleared by a jury at the end of a week-long trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Rolls was also charged with misconduct in a public office and alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a junior officer. He was acquitted.

The IOPC said today (Wednesday 24 April): “A former Sussex Police officer is facing multiple charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO) following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations they abused their position for a sexual purpose.

“Ex-police constable Jason Catton will appear tomorrow at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with eight counts of misconduct in a public office.

“The alleged offences took place between September 2020 and January 2021 and two charges relate to the former officer allegedly forming relationships with women who were victims in investigations he was involved in.

“The other charges relate to the officer – who resigned in late 2021 – allegedly breaching covid restrictions and encouraging others to breach the restrictions.

“We began our investigation in January 2021, following a conduct referral from Sussex Police.

“After completing our investigation in June 2022, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.”

Catton is a former soldier who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and was a member of the Household Cavalry.