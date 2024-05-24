A specialist wine merchant has been granted a licence to serve alcohol for customers to drink on the premises.

The licence was granted despite concerns raised by Sussex Police about crime and street drinking in the area.

Police were also concerned about that the Wine Barrel, in Western Road, Hove, could in effect become a wine bar.

But Wine Barrel owner Jignesh Agnihotri, widely known as Jig, told a licensing panel hearing last week that his plan was to hold wine-tasting events.

Licensing consultant Graham Hopkins, for the Wine Barrel, said that customers ordering wine would be offered complimentary charcuterie.

They would also have the option to order more – as well as cheese and bread and a wider menu from neighbouring restaurants.

Mr Hopkins said that alcohol would be consumed on the premises only between noon and 9.30pm, with customers seated and served by waiting staff.

The Wine Barrel has operated in Western Road since 1992 and the current owner, Mr Agnihotri, 59, has run the business since 2022, having worked in the drinks trade since 1983.

He also owns Shakti and Red White Rose in Ditchling Road, Brighton.

The licensing panel – councillors Theresa Fowler, John Hewitt and Alison Thomson – said that it was satisfied with the draft conditions agreed with Sussex Police.

And in a decision letter, the council said that the business was a specialist operation rather than a new bar – and that it had already had trials covered by “temporary event notices”.

The council said: “The panel considers that this style of operation with all the conditions attached is not likely to add to negative cumulative impact in the area and as such can be an exception to the policy.

“It also has confidence that the premises will be well managed. The panel does have concerns about the outside area and considers that it is appropriate the area should be separated off from the highway by appropriate means as the applicants suggested.”

The council said that the outside seated area should be cordoned off and the Wine Barrel should join the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership.