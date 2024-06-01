A chicken takeaway boss has applied for a licence to stay open until 5am but Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council licensing team have lodged formal objections.

Noor Rahman Momand, 53, who took over Chicks, in Lewes Road, Brighton, in April, has applied for a late-night refreshment licence to sell food overnight. His business does not sell alcoholic drinks.

From Monday to Saturday, Mr Momand wants to open at 11am and to be able to trade until 5am the next morning. On Sundays, he wants to open at 11am and to be able to trade until 3am.

Last year, the previous owner Ishaq Karimi was granted a late-night refreshment licence to operate until 1am.

Despite similar objections, Mr Karimi persuaded a council licensing panel, made up of three councillors, to approve his application.

The licence included conditions including closing the seated area at midnight, installing security cameras and requiring delivery drivers to use designated loading bays. They would not be permitted to stop in Lewes Road outside the business.

Lewes Road is in a busy area where the council has tighter licensing rules aimed at reducing problems with crime and disorder.

The latest application is scheduled to go before a licensing panel next Thursday (6 June).

A report to the panel said that the business had been found in breach of the conditions on its licence.

Council licensing officer Donna Lynsdale carried out a routine inspection on Saturday 20 April and found a failure to comply with four of the licence conditions.

She said that staff could not check the security camera system, delivery drivers were parked directly outside on the red route, tables and chairs were available for use after midnight and staff did not know that they should move drivers on and close the seating area.

She added that extending the hours would “add to the additional burdens and problems” in the area.

On Sunday 21 April, Sussex Police visited the business at 1.15am and found the business trading past its permitted hours.

Inspector Mark Redbourn said: “The applicant has demonstrated they are unable to comply with conditions already on the licence.

“Due to the breaches … we have now begun our stepped approach with the aim of gaining compliance with the current licence with enforcement action being taken if this is not successful.

“Sussex Police are unable to support this application to extend hours, which in turn increases risk, and invite the licensing authority (the council) to seriously consider refusing this application.”

The force submitted crime data for the past year, saying that 96 violent crimes were reported within just over 300 yards – or 300 metres – of the business. There were also 61 reports of anti-social behaviour.

Mr Momand said that public safety would be improved by the shop being open until 5am and well-lit, giving anyone walking to or from The Level a sense of security.

He said: “Our presence should not be seen as a nuisance, rather it should be seen as a deterrent to anyone thinking to harm the public safety at night in the presence of eye-witnesses.”

The council licensing panel is due to be held remotely and to start at 1.30pm next Thursday (6 June). It is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.