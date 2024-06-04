A mother and child are said to have had a lucky escape after their car hit a deep pothole and flipped yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened on Manor Hall Road in Southwick at about 4pm on Monday. Passers-by pulled the mum out of the car, which had hit a parked van, as it leaked petrol.

The mother and her son were taken to hospital but witnesses said they appeared unhurt, although shocked.

One of the people who helped the woman out of the car, Kathy Kembery, said: “We had to pull the mother out of the window, while the car leaked petrol.

“I was one minute behind. Apparently neighbours claimed this is the fourth car that’s hit the pot hole in the road and burst tyres.

“Both mother and child are safe but in shock. She claimed her head hurt, another lady checked her head, but until she goes to hospital, I actually don’t know how badly hurt she was.

“I felt for her son, looking through the window at his bewildered mum, he was in shock, so pale.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the crash resulted in minor injuries, and no arrests were made.