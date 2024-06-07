Three people were hurt – with two of them suffering serious injuries – in a knife attack in a Brighton street.

Now, a 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and having an offensive weapon in public.

Another boy, also 17, was arrested and bailed while police investigate what happened.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 7 June): “A teenager has been charged after three people were injured in a Brighton knife incident.

“On Friday 12 January at around 11pm, it was reported that a group of friends were pursued in Gardner Street by two individuals.

“Three people were seriously assaulted, causing injuries to an 18-year-old woman, and serious knife injuries to a 20-year-old man and woman.

“Two 17-year-olds were arrested in relation to the report on Saturday 13 January and were bailed with strict conditions pending further inquiries.

“A 17-year-old boy, from Brighton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Wednesday 5 June with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and for assaulting a police constable.

“The teenager was remanded from Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 6 June) pending his next court appearance on Tuesday (11 June).”