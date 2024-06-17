A knife-wielding robber attacked a post office shop worker, lunging at him with a blade, and stole £2,000 in cash, a court was told.

Edward Bunce, 37, described by police previously as having links to Brighton, burgled another business less than a mile away a few weeks earlier and, in both cases, left clear DNA evidence.

Bunce, of Worcester Court, Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, targeted the Premier post office store in Seaside, on Friday 1 December last year.

He attacked Thiyagalingam Kularaajan, 57, and escaped with the cash – but he left behind a baseball cap containing his DNA.

And he smashed a window when he broke in to GT Factors, in Hawthorn Road, Eastbourne, on Sunday 12 November, leaving blood at the scene, also enabling his DMA to be matched.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday 7 June, Judge Mark Van Der Zwart jailed Bunce for 12 years after the defendant pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery.

Sussex Police said: “A robber who threatened and assaulted a shop worker in Eastbourne has been jailed.

“Edward Bunce, of Worcester Court, Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, targeted the post office in Seaside.

“He lunged towards a shop worker with a knife and stole money from the premises. But he left his baseball hat behind which carried his DNA.

“His DNA also linked him to a burglary committed at a business premises in Hawthorn Road.

“Bunce, 37, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.

“The court heard how the first incident, the burglary in Hawthorn Road, happened on Sunday 12 November last year.

“A shop window was smashed but blood was found at the scene that matched Bunce’s DNA.

“Then on Friday 1 December last year he robbed the post office and stole a large quantity of cash.

“The victim was left shaken by the incident.”

After the case, investigating officer Detective Constable Marcus Cox said: “Bunce carried out a violent robbery on a community shop.

“No shop worker should have to face violence and theft.

“He had previously entered a business premises the month before where he left DNA at the scene.

“This case demonstrates our determination to catch Bunce and ensure a dangerous criminal is no longer on our streets.”