A 65-year-old man is being investigated over an alleged sexual assault.

The incident happened at homeless accommodation in the city. Brighton and Hove News is not naming the accomodation to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

A police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a report of sexual assault alleged to have occurred on the morning of 5 March.

“A 65-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on conditional bail.

“The investigation is ongoing and no more information is available at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the organisation which runs the accommodation said: “We are aware of the alleged assault but cannot comment further as it is an ongoing investigation.”