Five candidates are standing in a by-election in Brunswick and Adelaide for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Jilly Stevens resigned because of ill health.

The five candidates are Alice Burton (Labour), Jamie Gillespie (Independent), Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat), Ollie Sykes (Green) and Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independent).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Here are the responses from Labour candidate Alice Burton, 38, a production editor.

…

Why do you want to be a councillor and how are you qualified for the role?

I have lived in Brighton and Hove my whole life and I care deeply about the city.

I’ve been involved in local politics for many years and have close connections to existing councillors as an observer of the Labour group.

I believe our council should represent the people who live in the city and as a working parent I share the experiences of so many others in the community.

I want to make a difference – and make the city a better place for my son to grow up in.

…

What are the three key issues for voters in Brunswick and Adelaide?

Residents have told me their main concerns are anti-social behaviour, parking and housing.

I will ensure I listen to residents and fight for the issues that matter to them.

…

If elected, would you put ward before party in the event of a conflict – or the other way round?

I will always make sure I am a voice for Brunswick and Adelaide residents and will ensure I keep open lines of communication whenever residents express concerns about the ward.

A Labour councillor for Brunswick and Adelaide means residents’ views will be represented when the the Labour administration is making decisions.

…

What would you do to tackle the area’s housing challenges and problems?

The Labour Party is committed to improving the quality and availability of housing across the city, including in Brunswick and Adelaide.

We have just introduced a new landlord licensing scheme to drive up standards in the private rental sector and we are scaling up council and affordable housebuilding to deal with our housing crisis.

…

How will you have any influence now the council has ditched committees for a cabinet?

The cabinet system will benefit residents as it allows decisions to be made in a more rational, responsive and transparent way.

If elected, as a member of the Labour group, I will have influence on all major decisions taken by our Labour administration.

…

How would you measure your success as a councillor?

If I can make a difference to someone’s life, I will consider that a success.

I will be accountable to the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide and, ultimately, they will be the ones to judge if I am doing a good job.

…

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.