Blimey! Never saw this one coming! The legendary hip-hop / electro legend Arthur Baker is making a rare appearance in Brighton next month, along with ‘Trainspotting’ author Irvine Welsh who will be playing Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’ on Saturday 20th July to a packed dancefloor at Bar 32 which is located at 32 Duke Street. Event night begins at 10pm and runs until 3am.

Arthur Baker is the American producer and DJ, responsible for seminal electro 80s record ‘Planet Rock’ alongside Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force, which kick-started the whole electro phenomenon in the UK and Europe in the early 1980s.

In his epic storied history, Arthur Baker has made scores of dance records and remixed the likes of Bob Dylan, Hall & Oates, Al Green, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Cyndi Lauper, New Order, The Pet Shop Boys, Fleetwood Mac and Hurts. He is currently working with New York rapper Nas on a musical of the genre-defining film Beat Street. Earlier this year, Arthur released an EP on Jack Said What, ‘Sexmachine’, alongside label co-owner and acclaimed house music producer Steve Mac, formerly of the Rhythm Masters.

Irvine Welsh is the extraordinary cult Scottish author who has penned some of our best loved books. Perhaps most famous for his decade-defining work ‘Trainspotting’, Irvine is also a popular DJ and co-owner of Brighton-based record label Jack Said What.

In the mid-90s, the use of the track ‘Born Slippy’ in the ‘Trainspotting’ movie propelled dance band Underworld into the mainstream charts, and it is now a regular feature of Irvine Welsh’s DJ sets — creating a bona fide unmissable ‘moment’ on the dancefloor.

Straight after the Underworld on Brighton Beach event on Saturday 20th July, Irvine will be performing alongside the equally legendary hip-hop / electro producer Arthur Baker, who is making a rare and very special appearance in Brighton next month.

Steve Mac is also DJing on the night, as is his Jack Said What companion Carl Loben, plus rising talents Nickelle, Zoe Vice and James Mackie.

The ‘Jack Said What’ event begins just as the ‘Underworld On The Beach’ daytime event comes to a close, and is the perfect place to carry on an evening’s entertainment.

Tickets for the Arthur Baker & Irvine Welsh ‘Jack Said What’ event at Bar 32, 32 Duke Street, Brighton BN1 1AG are on sale now – Snap up yours HERE.

www.instagram.com/arthurhbaker

irvinewelsh.net