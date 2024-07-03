The Brighton lifeboat was launched to help a yacht which had a damaged mainsail and low fuel, with three people on board.

The Brighton RNLI lifeboat Random Harvest launched at 8.50pm on Saturday 22 June to the 40-foot yacht Salty Dog which was in trouble near Saltdean.

In choppy conditions the lifeboat was brought close enough for crew member Radek Proutkovsky to board the yacht to tow it to safety and to help reassure those on board.

Helm Mat Humphrey said: ‘The crew did a great job ensuring the yacht was brought back safely, transferring crew to a different vessel in choppy conditions is challenging but everyone worked together well, and we had a successful outcome.

‘Radek did a great job reassuring the casualties, after there was an initial report from the beach that the yacht seemed to be in trouble.

‘If you see someone at sea who looks like they are in struggling at sea, ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’

Tiago De Souza, who was aboard the Salty Dog with friends Adrienn and Michael, said: ‘A big shout to the crew who put their life on the line to rescue us that day. I had no idea to the extent of RNLI’s job, to keep us safe out there when we’re in trouble.

‘They noticed our boat wasn’t making progress against tide and wind, they came around us to assure us, and keep us warm, and ended giving us a tug when our boats engine gave out.

‘We couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you.’