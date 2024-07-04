A man has been charged with arson after a fire broke out in a basement flat in Brighton.

Emergency services responded to a report of a fire in the home in Oriental Place, in the early hours of last Saturday at around 2.45am.

Police officers attended the scene and a man was arrested, who was later identified as Jaydee Duffield, 34, of Oriental Place, Brighton.

He has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and was remanded in custody after appearing at Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday, 1 July.

Duffield is now due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea hearing on 29 July.