A man is due to be sentenced after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman at Brighton Marina.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 4 July): “A man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault after approaching a woman at Brighton Marina and grabbing her.

“Obaidullah Walizada, 33, of no fixed address, was in the Brighton Marina car park underpass on Saturday 22 June at around 1.15pm when he spotted a woman cycling.

“As she stopped her bike and got off, Walizada approached her and grabbed her forcibly from behind before walking off.

“A short while later, officers arrested Walizada nearby on suspicion of sexual assault and he was taken to custody.

“On Sunday 23 June, he was charged with the offence and pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day.

“Walizada was remanded in custody to await his sentencing on Monday 15 July.

“Inquiries are still ongoing in relation to this investigation and we urge anyone with information to make a report.

“You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 651 of 22/06.”