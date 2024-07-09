A diver has died after being rescued from the sea off Brighton.

The coastguard sent a helicopter to the scene as part of the rescue operation yesterday afternoon (Monday 8 July).

And Sussex Police was notified that a diver had been pulled from the sea off east Brighton between 2.45pm and 3pm.

A man in his fifties was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, where he was confirmed to have died.

The diver’s next of kin have been told and the police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.